Weavers, artisans from 21 states to participate in Handloom Expo from Feb 21

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Weavers and artisan groups from 21 states will participate in the Special Handloom Expo 2026, to be held here from February 21 to March 2, which aims to promote Swadeshi handloom products, create direct market linkages between weavers and consumers, and strengthen livelihood opportunities for artisans across the country.

Visitors will be able to purchase products directly from weavers, including handloom sarees, dress materials, home furnishings, shawls, stoles, and contemporary handloom apparel at the Expo at Handloom Haat, Janpath.

Providing direct selling platforms to weavers remains an important part of strengthening the handloom value chain, as it enables them to expand their customer base while ensuring fair price realisation, said a senior official from the National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC), the organiser of the expo.

Handloom remains one of India's largest cottage industries, sustaining millions of weavers and allied workers. Events such as this expo play a significant role in preserving traditional skills, promoting eco-friendly production practices, and showcasing the diversity of the country's weaving traditions.

Established in 1983 under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, the National Handloom Development Corporation plays a key role in strengthening the handloom sector by ensuring raw material availability, marketing support, and initiatives for skill development and digital empowerment of weavers across the country.