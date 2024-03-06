Weaving stories, empowering women: Exploring Suta's marketing and future plans

New Delhi: Suta, an artisanal brand known for a range of attires with a blend of traditional and new styles, was founded in 2016 by sisters, Sujata Biswas and Taniya Biswas. The founders infused their love for sarees into the brand, making it a reflection of who they are.

The brand is famous for its handcrafted sarees with original styles keeping sustainability as a philosophy at its core. Known for bridging the gap between traditional saree design and contemporary aesthetics, the label trusts in the adaptability of sarees, introducing them to different lifestyles and audiences.

As International Women's Day approaches, NewsDrum explores Suta's marketing strategy and future plans.

Here is an excerpt of an interaction with Sujata Biswas and Taniya Biswas.

Can you discuss the idea behind naming your brand ‘Suta’, elaborating on the sustainable initiatives undertaken by you?

Sujata: Suta is a portmanteau word combining the first syllables of our names ‘SU’jata and ‘TA’niya. It also means thread in different languages.

We have the Suta Earth initiative which encourages customers to send us their old sarees to be repurposed into saree bags; in turn, they are given store credits that can be used for future purchases. We also have Suta ReLove, through which customers can sell and purchase preloved Suta products. We’ve consistently used sustainable packaging to reduce and eventually eliminate the use of plastic and we work majorly with natural fibres for all our collection launches.

How does your brand differentiate itself from others in terms of sustainable practices and commitment to supporting local craftsmen?

Taniya: We have numerous outreach programs that are driven by philosophies that are at our core with initiatives like Suta Earth and Suta ReLove.

We give 365 days of work to our craftsmen and have streamlined the wages. We have opened bank accounts for all our women weavers and their salary gets credited to their account. This helps them be more financially stable.

What would you consider Suta’s biggest achievement so far as a brand, and how does it align with your long-term goals?

Sujata: We might consider one of our biggest achievements to be successfully bridging the gap between traditional saree design and contemporary aesthetics, making the saree relevant for a wider audience, particularly younger generations, while still retaining its cultural essence.

Alignment with long-term goals: This achievement could align with our long-term goal of expanding our market reach and brand recognition by attracting a broader customer base. By offering sarees that appeal to both traditional and modern sensibilities, we can attract a wider range of customers, potentially increasing our market share.

Elevating the perception of the saree: Suta’s success in modernizing the saree could contribute to a wider appreciation for this traditional garment, potentially leading to increased brand recognition and positive brand association.

Can you share some personal highs and lows you’ve experienced while building Suta, and how did they shape your journey?

Taniya: Initially, when we had just started out, vendors had duped us for a consignment of almost 3 lac rupees of fabric. This led us to pivot and find weavers buying directly from them and eliminating the middlemen involved. While Suta was still new and we were exhibiting at Lil Flea, Mumbai our stall caught fire accidentally and we had to face huge losses. We have always pivoted fast and stood on our feet back again instead of being bogged down by the circumstances.

How do you gauge audience demand for your products, and how do you target your marketing efforts accordingly?

Sujata: To gauge audience demand for our products, we actively engage with our audience on social media platforms, responding to comments and conducting polls or Q&A sessions to gather direct feedback and preferences.

We analyse website traffic data to understand browsing behaviour, popular collections, and user demographics to identify trends and areas of interest.

Reviews left on our website and social media platforms offer valuable insights into customer satisfaction, desired features, and potential areas for improvement.

We monitor social media conversations and discussions related to sarees, fashion trends, and their brand to understand broader audience sentiment and preferences.

Accordingly. We utilize data analytics tools on social media platforms and our website to target advertising campaigns based on demographics, interests, and online behaviour, reaching potential customers who are likely interested in our products.

What marketing strategies have been most effective for your brand in reaching your target audience and driving sales?

Taniya: Our marketing strategies stem from the vision that comprises Suta’s DNA – to make Indian crafts more accessible to all audiences. And so, from our accessible price points to innovative designs, our goal has always been dual-pronged – we want our products to benefit both the customers who purchase and wear them, as well as the craftsmen who painstakingly create them.

We’ve also made a conscious effort to make Suta more approachable to audiences in cities that our stores do not currently serve, by way of exhibitions and strategic partnerships with like-minded brands.

Our stores are also a natural extension of this philosophy. The locations are chosen with care to ensure ease of access, and our stores’ designs are so fashioned to invite customers to experiment, while feeling completely at ease and soothed. Similarly, our products are crafted to further extend this experience, so as to keep them coming back for more.

Have you considered reducing prices to make your products more accessible to a wider audience? If so, how do you balance affordability with maintaining quality?

Sujata: We offer various collections at different price points. This helps us maintain affordability with quality. The price of a collection also depends on the designs, the kind of fabrics used and other factors.

Are there any upcoming projects or collaborations you’re particularly excited about? (Taniya)

Taniya: We are excited about the retail expansion and more exhibitions pan India.

Are there any plans for category expansion beyond your current product offerings? If so, what areas are you considering exploring?

Sujata: Stitched garments are something that we are looking to expand along with more product offerings.

Do you have plans to expand your physical presence in the near future?

Sujata: We already have 9 physical stores in 6 cities. Our flagship store is in Indiranagar, Bangalore. Three of them are our own stores and the rest of them are franchises. We have plans to expand to more 8 stores till the end of the year.

What advice would you offer to aspiring entrepreneurs looking forward to establishing their brand around sustainability?

Taniya: Define your “why” and impact:

Authentic passion and clear social/environmental focus

Measure and communicate a positive impact

Build a strong foundation:

Market research & identify gaps

Sustainable business model & transparency

Product and brand development: