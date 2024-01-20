Web portal to promote food product exports launched in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) NABARD-supported Agri Export Facilitation Centre (AEFC) in Jodhpur has launched a web-based agribusiness information system aimed at promoting agricultural and food product exports in Rajasthan.

Rajiv Siwach, Chief General Manager, NABARD, Rajasthan Regional Office, said in a statement that the website will provide timely and accurate information on crop production, weather, market prices, and pest management and will enable online transactions, such as buying and selling inputs, products, and services.

It will facilitate communication and collaboration among farmers, extension workers, researchers, traders, etc.

Siwach said that the website will serve as a comprehensive "one-stop shop," dedicated to exploring agricultural export possibilities, establishing a reliable agricultural export knowledge base, and forging essential linkages with various export promotion bodies. PTI AG MR