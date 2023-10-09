Web Werks, Iron Mountain joint venture to invest Rs 1,800 cr for setting up two data centres in Chennai

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A joint venture of Web Werks and Iron Mountain Data Centers will invest Rs 1,800 crore to set up two data centres in Chennai.

The joint venture has acquired a four-acre parcel of land in Ambattur, located in the district of Chennai, to house the two new data centers (CHE-1 and CHE-2).

"Joint Venture of Web Werks - Iron Mountain Data Centers will invest more than Rs 1,800 crore to develop two data centres in Chennai.

"The investment will be made in a phased manner and will be fully operational by the mid of 2025," Web Werks Data Centers Founder and CEO Nikhil Rathi said in a statement on Monday.

The two data centres will be built to Tier III standards and will support 36 megawatts of IT load, further enhancing the company's rapidly growing pan-India footprint, which will support more than 90 megawatts of new development across the key markets of Pune, Bangalore, Noida, Mumbai and Hyderabad, the statement said.

Rathi said Ambattur is located at a geographic high point and not prone to floods.

"Our pan-India expansion is focused on supporting our customers through their digital transformations and leveraging the rapid digital growth in the country.

"We look forward to bringing our core competencies of energy efficient, network dense and highly secure co-location data centres to this thriving market," Iron Mountain Data Centers and Asset Lifecycle Management EVP and Global General Manager Mark Kidd said. PTI PRS RAM RAM