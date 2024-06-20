WebEngage, InfoAxon partner with Reliance Gen.Insurance to digitise customer experiences

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) MarTech company WebEngage and IT services firm InfoAxon have partnered with Reliance General Insurance (RGI) to streamline customer engagement to offer a seamless omnichannel experience for its customers, partners and agents, a joint statement said.

The partnership aims to equip RGI with digital tools elevate its customer engagement strategies and help it offer hyper-personalised customer experiences.

The association will utilise InfoAxon's low-code, API-driven digital insurance solutions stack, and WebEngage's customer data platform (CDP) and AI-powered personalisation engine to solidifiy RGI's service and positioning, the statement said.

"At Reliance General Insurance, we understand the importance of embracing digital innovation to stay ahead in today's fast-paced world. Our collaboration with WebEngage and InfoAxon signifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance customer engagement and drive business growth. Together, we are shaping the future of insurance," said Prabhdeep Batra, Chief Distribution Officer, Reliance General Insurance. PTI ANK TRB