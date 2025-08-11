Websol Energy System Q1 net profit grows to Rs 67 cr

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Websol Energy System has reported a net profit of Rs 67.18 crore in the June quarter of FY26, supported by higher revenues.

In the year-ago period, the company posted a net profit of Rs 22.88 crore.

The company said its revenue in the first quarter surged to Rs 220.93 crore against Rs 111.83 crore in Q1 FY25.

In an exchange filing, the company announced appointment of Amrit Daga as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Sanjana Khaitan has resigned from the post of CFO. However, she will continue to be the Executive Director of the company, the filing added. PTI ABI ABI SHW