Websol, Linton to explore PV ingot, wafer manufacturing in India

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) High-efficiency solar cells and modules maker Websol Energy System on Tuesday said it has inked an initial pact with Linton to explore the possibility of PV ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in India.

Both parties, which entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), have agreed to explore the opportunity of manufacturing Photovoltaic (PV) ingots and wafers in India, where Websol intends to acquire PV ingot and wafer manufacturing equipment from Linton, a company statement said.

"By exploring PV ingot and wafer manufacturing capabilities, we aim to reduce our dependence on key raw material imports and enhance the company’s technology base,” Sohan Lal Agarwal, Managing Director at Websol Energy System, said.

"Linton is our ideal partner, given their global expertise in ingot and wafer technologies, along with three decades of experience in solar cell and module manufacturing," Agarwal said.

Linton Crystal Technologies, headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of Czochralski (CZ) furnaces and process control systems.

It offers comprehensive solutions for growing high-quality crystals, including those used in the photovoltaic industry.

As India ramps up its solar capacity over the coming years, this partnership will contribute to the country's energy security and sustainability goals, the statement added. PTI KKS KKS SHW