Websol Renewable to invest over Rs 3,500 cr in Andhra solar manufacturing project

Amaravati, Jan 12 (PTI) Websol Renewable Pvt Ltd has announced an investment of over Rs 3,500 crore to set up an integrated 8 GW solar manufacturing facility at Naidupeta in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.

The project will comprise 4 GW solar cell and 4 GW solar module manufacturing units and is expected to generate direct employment for nearly 2,000 people, strengthening the state’s renewable energy manufacturing base.

“Websol Renewable Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 3,538 crore to establish an integrated 8 GW solar manufacturing facility at Naidupeta in Tirupati district,” said an official press release on Monday.

The fully integrated solar manufacturing complex will be developed in two phases over 120 acres, with commercial production scheduled from July 2027 and July 2028.

To ensure cost-efficient and green operations, the state has facilitated land for a dedicated captive solar power plant spread over about 300 acres, while the company has also announced a 100 MW captive solar facility as part of the project, said the press release.

The clustering of solar manufacturers is expected to create a strong ecosystem of suppliers, logistics, skilled manpower and port connectivity, making South India a competitive photovoltaic manufacturing base, it added.

The project will be implemented under the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Policy 4.0 (2024–29), with incentives covering land, power, water, capital investment support and statutory exemptions to enable faster execution.

“Websol’s Rs 3,538 crore investment in an integrated 8 GW solar manufacturing facility reinforces Andhra Pradesh’s emergence as a leading destination for clean-energy manufacturing,” said State IT Minister Nara Lokesh in the release.

Naidupeta in Tirupati district and the southern part of the state are now emerging as India’s renewable-energy industrial heartland, and Andhra Pradesh is proud to be at its Centre, he said.

With increasing investments across the solar value chain, Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as a leading hub for renewable energy manufacturing and green jobs, the press release added. PTI MS ROH