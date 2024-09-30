Wedding season likely to generate business worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The upcoming wedding season here is expected to witness an estimated 4.5 lakh weddings, generating business worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

According to a study, conducted by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the retail sector will be a major beneficiary, with Indian products overshadowing foreign goods.

Praveen Khandelwal, MP and CAIT's national secretary general said, "This study has revealed that consumers are highly prioritising Indian products, reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Vocal for Local' and Atmanirbhar Bharat".

Khandelwal added that there's a new trend this year in the growing expenditure on social media services for weddings.

The statement stated that nationwide, the wedding season starting from November 12 will see 48 lakh weddings, generating Rs 5.9 lakh crore in business, a significant increase from last year's Rs 4.25 lakh crore.

The key business sectors in Delhi that are expected to witness important hikes include clothing, jewellery, banquet halls, hotel, event management, and catering, the statement said.