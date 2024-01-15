WEF 2024: CII India Business Hub launched at Davos

Davos, Jan 25 (PTI) The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday launched the CII India Business Hub here to facilitate discussions on the growth of the Indian economy with a theme of 'Credible India'.

The Hub, launched by Mr R Dinesh, President, CII and Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd and Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, will be a space for top leaders of Indian industry to engage with stakeholders for fostering global collaborations, the industry chamber said.

The hub is a pivotal element of CII's most extensive campaign at Davos since 2011.

The campaign, themed 'Credible India', will highlight India's recent achievements and the strong base on which the achievements have been built, including simplification of procedures, removal of outdated laws, measures towards ease of doing business, infrastructure development, and more.

"Emerging as a potential global leader, India is taking a prominent position at the discussions at Davos on key global issues," Dinesh said.

With a thriving economy, our growing prowess isn't just national progress; it's a beacon for collaborative global advancement, reflecting our commitment to shaping a bright, sustainable future for the world. The launch of the CII India Business Hub adds industry's initiatives to those of the Government to bring out India's resilient growth experience," he added.

"Projecting a robust 7 per cent growth rate, India remains on track to unlock its USD 5 trillion economy potential by 2028," Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Mittal said.

"The sustained growth witnessed in this decade stems from progressive, enabling reforms that have led to a conducive business environment, which is primed for investments and global cooperation. India Inc is keen to promote the country's prospects and achievements to the world at the CII India Business Hub in Davos," said Mittal, also Chair, Steering Committee on CII at Davos.

Chandrajit Banerjee said, "CII's 'Credible India' campaign at Davos and the CII India Business Hub will showcase India's achievements and vast potential for the world economy. Various sessions on pivotal issues will deliberate on challenges and opportunities, charting a course for future collaborations and development."