WEF 2026: Adani Group outlines $66 billion investment blueprint for Maharashtra

Davos, Jan 21 (PTI) The Adani Group on Monday set out a USD 66 billion long-term investment roadmap for Maharashtra at the 56th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, signalling a decisive next phase in the state's infrastructure-led growth strategy.

Spanning aviation, clean energy, urban redevelopment, digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, the proposed portfolio underscores the conglomerate’s shift towards building integrated, future-ready platforms aligned with India’s priorities on energy transition, ease of doing business, regional development and manufacturing self-reliance.

The group said the investments reflect an evolution from asset creation to ecosystem building, with an emphasis on scale, sustainability and technology-led inclusion. Engagements at WEF 2026 highlighted Adani Group’s role in aligning private capital with India’s global economic ambitions.

URBAN, DIGITAL AND NEXT-GENERATION INFRASTRUCTURE ------------------------------------------------------------------ In Maharashtra, the Adani Group outlined a cluster of large-scale investments centred on urban transformation, digital infrastructure and advanced energy systems. A key project is the Dharavi redevelopment, one of India’s most complex urban renewal initiatives, aimed at transforming Asia's largest informal settlement into a planned, inclusive and economically vibrant district.

Dharavi, spread over roughly 240 hectares in the heart of Mumbai, is one of Asia’s largest informal settlements and a major centre of micro-enterprise, housing thousands of small manufacturing, recycling and leather units alongside dense residential clusters. Long identified for redevelopment due to overcrowding, poor sanitation and ageing infrastructure, the project gained momentum with the Maharashtra government awarding the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) to the Adani Group in 2022.

The redevelopment entails a multi-billion-dollar investment to create modern housing, civic amenities, social infrastructure and commercial spaces, while formally rehabilitating eligible residents and integrating Dharavi’s informal economy into the city’s mainstream growth framework, making it one of India’s most ambitious urban renewal initiatives.

This urban push is complemented by developments in Navi Mumbai, anchored by the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), one of India’s largest greenfield airports, which commenced operations on December 25. Designed to significantly expand aviation capacity for the Mumbai metropolitan region, the airport is envisaged as a multi-modal growth engine supporting logistics, hospitality and commercial ecosystems.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), located in Raigad district and developed as a second airport for the Mumbai metropolitan region, is one of India’s largest greenfield aviation projects designed to ease congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and support long-term growth in passenger and cargo traffic.

"We will welcome any investor, whether it is the Adani Group or others, who brings investment to Maharashtra, because without investment, jobs will not be created for our youth," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises, outlined the scale and sectoral spread of the investments, noting that the plans span a 7–10 year horizon.

The Maharashtra portfolio also includes green integrated data centre parks with a combined capacity of 3,000 MW, an integrated arena district near the airport, coal gasification projects, pumped storage hydropower capacity totalling 8,700 MW, and semiconductor and display fabrication facilities aligned with the government’s evolving framework for private participation.

ALIGNED WITH NATIONAL PRIORITIES ------------------------------------------ Taken together, the proposed investments of over USD 66 billion position the Adani Group as a long-term partner in India’s development journey. By combining infrastructure scale with energy transition, digitalisation and advanced manufacturing, the Group is aligning private capital with national priorities and global opportunity.

As global leaders gathered in Switzerland to deliberate on growth, resilience and sustainability, the Adani Group’s presence at WEF 2026 underscored its view that India’s next phase of economic expansion will be driven by integrated infrastructure platforms, long-term capital commitment and partnerships linking domestic growth with global markets. PTI ANZ BAL BAL