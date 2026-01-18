WEF 2026: Davos fortified as it awaits global elites, from Trump to Zelenskyy

Davos, Jan 18 (PTI) More than 5,000 armed forces personnel, snipers at vantage points, AI-powered drones and special tools to counter spywares and espionage -- security is like never before in this small Swiss town this week.

As the global elites start descending on the snow-clad skiing resort town for the five-day extravaganza of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, which begins on Monday, it is teeming with not just black business suits but also blue, black, and yellow hues - the colours of the jackets worn by the army, police, and other security personnel.

Checks are common at all entry points, as well as at random places, given the high-profile nature of the attendees, who include more than 400 political leaders from across the world, comprising at least 64 heads of state or government.

Then there are over a thousand CEOs, members of civil society, labour representatives, faith-based organisations, cultural luminaries and social entrepreneurs, as well as academics, experts and think tanks.

Top leaders include US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Palestinian National Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Heads of international organisations taking part include the chiefs of the United Nations, WTO, World Bank, IMF, NATO, WHO, UNDP, OECD, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The attendees include approximately 200 to 300 internationally protected persons, such as heads of state and government, ministers, and high-level representatives of international organisations.

More than 500 journalists are also here to cover the event.

Adding to the concerns of the security agencies, some protests are already planned, including by anti-capitalist and environmental activists.

According to the Swiss government, authorities are willing to authorise demonstrations, but it is essential that requirements to protect people, infrastructure and property are respected.

In order to hold a demonstration, detailed arrangements need to be made between the organisers and authorities.

If a demonstration is held without authorisation, the authorities will take necessary measures to ensure the security and freedom of movement of residents and guests, while adhering to the principle of proportionality.

Those who commit criminal offences will be prosecuted, the government said.

According to the Swiss government, the additional costs for security at the WEF Annual Meeting 2026 are estimated at around CHF 9 million overall.

The Swiss federal government, together with the WEF Foundation and its other partners (Canton of Graubunden, commune of Davos), will contribute to the costs of WEF Annual Meeting security measures for the period 2025-2027 as part of a three-tier finance model.

WEF bears 50 per cent of the cost, the federal government 25 per cent, the Canton of Graubunden 21.67 per cent and Davos 3.33 per cent, while Klosters will contribute CHF 1,00,000 towards Davos's share of the costs.

Deployments of armed forces for the meeting have an annual budget of CHF 32 million. Deployment costs in recent years have been under budget (CHF 26.84 million in 2024 and CHF 24.64 million in 2025).

A number of agencies from the federal government, the canton and the commune of Davos work together with the WEF for security.

The Graubunden cantonal police and its partners ensure the security of visitors to the WEF Annual Meeting, the local population and guests.

The government has already imposed security restrictions on the airspace over Davos to safeguard air sovereignty.

If the need arises, aerial policing measures can be ordered and executed in accordance with international rules and procedures.

In addition, helicopter traffic to Davos has to be controlled during the WEF Annual Meeting. The restrictions also apply to paragliders, drones, model aircraft, etc. PTI BJ BAL BAL