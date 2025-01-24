WEF Annual Meeting ends with call for working together in era of uncertainty

Davos, Jan 24 (PTI) The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 ended on Friday with a call for working together in this era of uncertainty, after five days of intense discussions on politics, economy, climate and conflicts among various other issues.

Attended by over 3,000 global leaders from 130 countries and from politics, business, academia, civil society and various other areas, the meeting saw discussions spread over more than 500 sessions.

In addition, this small city saw hundreds other sessions held on the sidelines.

India put up a big presence with all states and central government departments sharing space in two India Pavilions. Five union ministers, led by Ashwini Vaishnaw, as also leaders from six states including three chief ministers were present.

Overall, more than 350 heads of state and government and ministers, participated in the meeting around the theme of "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age".

With the geopolitical and geoeconomic landscapes undergoing a paradigm shift, the meeting explored how to unlock the benefit of new technologies responsibly, strengthen social and economic resilience, safeguard the planet, and advance regional and global security.

"The future does not just unfold. The future is shaped by people," WEF Founder and Chairman Klaus Schwab said.

"By embracing constructive optimism and believing in our collective capacity and commitment to improve the state of the world, we can shape the Intelligent Age, as an era where every human being can realize their full potential," he added.

"We are in one of the most complex and consequential moments in generations, when fast-changing geopolitical, geoeconomic and technological currents are shaping our societies and our industries and will do so for years to come," WEF President and CEO Borge Brende said.

"In this era of uncertainty, we must find ways of working together because force cannot replace discourse and conflict cannot replace compromise," he added.

US President Donald J. Trump told the meeting, through a video link, he would "like to meet with President Putin soon" and "get the war ended", highlighting the heavy human cost of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Protectionism leads nowhere. Trade war has no winners," China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said.

"To sustain our growth in the next quarter of the century, Europe must shift gears," said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

"We should not take anything for granted. We must look for new opportunities wherever they arise. This is the moment to engage beyond blocs and taboos. And Europe is ready for change," she added.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, "From the Middle East to Ukraine, to Sudan and beyond, we still face an uphill battle. We will never give up in calling for peace... but peace grounded on values: The UN charter, international law, including international humanitarian law, and the principles of sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of states." Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "Europe must be able to guarantee peace and security for everybody...for itself and for others, for those in the world who matter to Europe." "We are fortunate the (South-East Asian) region is relatively the most peaceful, with the fastest growing economy and very pragmatic policies," said Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia.

"We are able to do that primarily because the relations and the trust between leaders are exemplary," he added.

A series of discussions addressed the situation in the Middle East.

Isaac Herzog, President of Israel, welcomed the recent ceasefire and release of three hostages, but cautioned against unwarranted optimism. "I want to be lucid and cautious... there are opportunities, but still risks. We must ensure this never happens again," he said.

Weeks after the sudden collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime, Asaad Hasan AlShaibani, Minister of Affairs of Syria, outlined the new government's plans.

"We will not look to the past. We will look to the future. And we promise to our people that this misery will not be repeated," he said, adding that the government will respect the rights of women and reject the sectarian division that has long plagued the country.

"Optimism is not a choice; it is a must," said Varsen Aghabekian, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Palestinian National Authority, adding that she hopes the ceasefire brings something more sustainable in the future.

Addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Aghabekian underscored the need for immediate relief efforts and long-term planning. "We have to ensure that the aid is reaching the people," she said.

Participants also addressed the need for workforce development, reskilling and job creation in emerging sectors to drive equitable growth and prosperity.

"This is the most powerful generation in human history," said Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser to the Interim Government of Bangladesh, before addressing politicians around the world: "Are you allowing your young people to move up? You have to understand this generation and prepare." "Closing the job gap is an international, societal challenge," said Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore. "It is the mismatch of skills and aspirations that leads to social disorder." "Healthier women form the foundation of stronger families, productive workplaces and resilient economies," said Anita Zaidi, Board Co-Chair of the Global Alliance for Women's Health, and President of Gender Equality, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. PTI BJ HVA