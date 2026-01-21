WEF Davos: CFI, Bharti show interest in setting up data centres in Karnataka

Davos, Jan 21 (PTI) Global digital infrastructure firms CFI Technologies and Bharti Enterprises have expressed interest in setting up data centres in Karnataka, including in second-tier cities, while Carlsberg Group has reiterated its commitment to establish a Rs 350-crore bottling unit in the state.

On the third day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil held a series of high-level discussions with senior executives of global companies on investment and expansion plans.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also participated in the meetings, including discussions with Bharti Enterprises Vice Chairman Eiesha Mittal.

Patil said CFI Technologies, which has already made significant investments in data centres in Bengaluru, informed the delegation that one of its facilities is ready for inauguration and expressed interest in expanding into tier-2 cities.

Discussions focused on connectivity, land availability and infrastructure support. Bharti Enterprises, which has invested around Rs 13,000 crore in Karnataka so far, also discussed plans for an additional data centre in the state.

Engineering major Bharat Forge Limited sought information on further investment opportunities aligned with Karnataka's industrial and manufacturing ecosystem, while French AI firm Mistral AI conveyed its intent to gradually build a Global Capability Centre and R&D presence in Bengaluru.

US-based Philip Morris International expressed interest in investing in Karnataka to manufacture next-generation smoke-free products, highlighting the state as its second-largest procurement location globally.

Belrise Industries also reviewed progress on its proposed investment in the state.

Carlsberg Group confirmed that it is implementing a Rs 350-crore investment towards bottling capacity committed at GIM 2025 and indicated plans for further expansion, expressing satisfaction with its operations in Karnataka.

IMPERIAL COLLEGE PLANS R&D PRESENCE ----------------------------------------------- Imperial College London discussed the possibility of setting up a research and development centre in KWIN City, coming up between Dabasapete and Doddaballapur.

The university, which already operates an innovation hub in Bengaluru and collaborates with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), expressed interest in expanding research activities in partnership with higher education institutions in Karnataka.

Imperial College President Prof Hugh Brady invited the state delegation to visit its London campus.

The delegation also held discussions with ReNew Power on renewable energy generation, storage and manufacturing-linked opportunities; with Xylem Inc on smart wastewater treatment and tertiary treated water plants for industrial areas; and with Octopus Energy on vehicle-to-grid technology and digital solutions for grid management.

Digital payments major PayPal highlighted Karnataka's importance to its global operations, praised Bengaluru's talent pool and discussed AI-driven innovation, reskilling programmes and startup ecosystem collaboration.

Sify Technologies said a new data centre facility in Karnataka is set for inauguration shortly, and explored opportunities for data centre development in tier-2 cities.

The Karnataka government reiterated its commitment to policy continuity, regulatory certainty and full facilitation to ensure the timely execution of investments discussed at WEF. PTI MKT HVA