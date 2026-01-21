WEF Davos: Karnataka holds investment talks with global firms across tech, energy

Davos, Jan 21 (PTI) The Karnataka government officials held a series of high-level meetings with global companies and institutions at the World Economic Forum in Davos, discussing investment opportunities spanning data centres, renewable energy, AI, manufacturing, water infrastructure, education and consumer goods, while assuring policy certainty and full facilitation.

Bharti Enterprises has made cumulative investments of about Rs 13,000 crore in Karnataka and expressed interest in setting up a data centre in the State, with discussions covering land availability, water supply and supporting infrastructure, state government officials said.

The government assured full support and coordination with relevant departments.

Bharat Forge Ltd explored potential investment opportunities aligned with Karnataka's industrial and manufacturing ecosystem, including sectors where the company’s expertise in forging and precision engineering could be leveraged. The State assured facilitation for future engagements.

Digital payments major PayPal, which employs over 4,000 people and 1,500 contractual staff in Karnataka, highlighted engineering and talent development as key priorities.

The company expressed strong interest in AI-led innovation, reskilling and upskilling initiatives, and startup funding, while appreciating Bengaluru's talent pool. The government assured support for PayPal's existing operations and future initiatives.

Imperial College London discussed expanding its R&D and academic footprint in Karnataka, including a possible presence in KWIN City, building on its Science and Innovation Hub in Bengaluru and collaboration with IISc. The State offered support to deepen research, education and industry partnerships.

Carlsberg Group said it is implementing a Rs 350 crore bottling capacity investment committed at GIM 2025 and is considering further expansion in Karnataka, expressing satisfaction with its operations and engagement in the State.

French AI firm Mistral AI conveyed its intent to expand into India and discussed setting up a Global Capability Centre or R&D facility in Bengaluru, citing Karnataka’s position as a leading global AI talent hub with over half of India's AI/ML workforce.

Water technology company Xylem Inc discussed smart wastewater treatment and proposed a detailed study for a tertiary treated water plant in a KIADB industrial area to improve efficiency, technology performance and industrial water pricing. The State assured facilitation for existing and prospective projects.

Renewable energy major ReNew Power reviewed its current and proposed investments across solar, wind, hybrid projects, storage and manufacturing-linked opportunities, with Karnataka highlighting its renewable potential, grid infrastructure and commitment to policy continuity.

Philip Morris International highlighted Karnataka as its second-largest global procurement location and discussed future investment opportunities, including next-generation smoke-free products, seeking support on regulatory engagement. The government agreed to review submitted studies and facilitate discussions.

Belrise Industries reviewed progress on its upcoming investment in the State, with the government reaffirming full support for smooth execution.

Octopus Energy discussed vehicle-to-grid technology and "Zero Bills" net-zero housing models, with Karnataka agreeing to facilitate structured engagement with BESCOM to explore grid modernisation and consumer-focused energy solutions.

Separately, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, addressing WEF delegates, invited global investors to Bengaluru, describing it as the "city of the future" with strong talent depth, expanding metro and public transport infrastructure, and efficient governance, while reiterating the State's commitment to support investors across sectors.