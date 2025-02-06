WEF Prez praises Revanth Reddy's vision of transforming T'gana into USD 1 trillion economy in 10 yrs

Hyderabad, Feb 6 (PTI) World Economic Forum (WEF) President Borge Brende praised Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's vision to transform Telangana into a trillion-dollar economy in the next 10 years and said the participants at the WEF annual meeting in Davos were inspired to hear his vision.

The Telangana CMO in a post on 'X' on Thursday said: "Mr Borge Brende, President of the @wef, and Managing Director Mr Mirek Dusek, expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula for his active participation in the Davos 2025 meeting focused on Telangana Rising. (sic)" Borge Brende and Mirek Dusek in a letter addressed to the Telangana CM on Wednesday said global business leaders found great value in learning in the Country Strategy Dialogue on India about upcoming initiatives and investment opportunities to fulfill the CM's goal of "Rising Telangana 2050".

The letter further said Revanth Reddy's ambitious roadmap to make Telangana net zero by 2047 and plans to develop India's first net-zero carbon city near Hyderabad as a sustainable city among others resonated strongly with participants in a session.

The WEF team looks forward to working closely with the CM and the Telangana government to implement his transformative vision, the letter added.

Revanth Reddy-led 'TelanganaRising' delegation signed as many as 20 MoUs for investments worth nearly Rs 1.79 lakh crore on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit at Davos, Switzerland, with the majority of them for setting up data centres, followed by pumped storage facilities in the state.