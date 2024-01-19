WEF says rebuilding trust only possible with cooperation as Davos meet ends

Davos, Jan 19 (PTI) The five-day World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 ended on Friday with an appeal to global leaders to work together for rebuilding trust, reviving economy and address risks of misinformation, societal polarisation, climate change and conflicts.

Advertisment

"This year's meeting came at a critical and complex moment. Rising global temperatures, still fragile economy and security challenges not bound by borders show that it is not possible to grow alone," WEF President Borge Brende said.

"All of this makes rebuilding trust very important and we can do that only by working together," he added.

Brende said nearly 3,000 global leaders, including 350 head government leaders attended the meeting, while more than 80 NSAs also met here to discuss a Ukraine peace plan.

"Cooperation can always deliver results and let's hope that we make significant progress in reviving the economy and addressing the security problems," he said. PTI BJ DRR