Wehouse raises Rs 25 crore

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Home construction entity Wehouse on Thursday said it has raised Rs 25 crore funding from Anthill Ventures, and other investors, including Pinnupreddy Jaya Aditya Reddy, Suresh Babu Daggubati, Mohnish Yerra and Gaurav Marya.

The company, which has an order book of Rs 150 crore, will use the funding for scaling operations, upgrading technology, and expanding into new cities, a statement said, adding that it is entering Coimbatore and Ahmedabad this month.

*** Realty fund Neoliv inks management pact for 47-acre land parcel in Khopoli * Realty fund Neoliv on Thursday announced that it has signed a management agreement for a 47-acre land parcel at Khopoli on the outskirts of the financial capital.

Villas will be built on the land, and the gross development value was pegged at Rs 600 crore, according to a statement.

*** EDB Mauritius invites Indian investments in African market * EDB Mauritius, a financial centre in the island nation, on Thursday pitched for Indian investments, especially for businesses looking to tap the African market.

Addressing a meeting at the World Trade Centre here, its director Seewraj Nundlall said Mauritius as a safe, secure, and treaty-compliant jurisdiction, offering unique advantages for investors and exporters looking to tap into emerging global markets, especially Africa, a statement said. PTI AA SHW