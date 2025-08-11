Welcure Drugs & Pharma board to consider share split, bonus issue this month

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its board will meet on August 22 to consider a proposal of division of equity shares and a bonus issue.

In a stock exchange filing, Welcure said it has proposed sub-division of the company's equity shares in the ratio of 1:10 -- stock split of one equity share into 10 equity shares.

The board will also consider a proposal for the issue of one bonus equity share for every one share held by shareholders, the filing said.

The move is aimed at enhancing liquidity and broadening shareholding following the company's stellar financial results in the first quarter of FY26.

The company has reported revenue from operations of Rs 299.91 crore in April-June FY26, up from Rs 21.21 crore in the previous quarter. Net profit surged to Rs 23.29 crore in the first quarter of 2025-26.

Earlier, the company had completed seven export-sourcing assignments totalling Rs 299.91 crore. PTI MSS ANU ANU