Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals posts Rs 23.29 cr profit for Apr-Jun quarter

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 23.29 crore for the April-June quarter of FY2025-26, driven by strong order flow.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 299.91 crore in the first quarter of FY26, Welcure Drugs stated in an exchange filing. Its revenue stood at Rs 21.21 crore in the March quarter while net profit was Rs 2.5 crore in the quarter.

The company did not mention the revenue numbers for the June quarter of FY25 in the filing.

“The strong financial performance in Q1FY26, is a reflection of our business strategies, meticulous decisions and our focused transition to a fee-based, asset-light model,” the company said.

The company stated that it recently completed seven export-sourcing assignments totalling Rs 299.91 crore, acting solely as a procurement agent on behalf of international buyers.

Welcure had earlier secured a major Rs 517 crore global sourcing mandate from Thailand-based Fortune Sagar Impex Company Limited. PTI MSS MSS MR