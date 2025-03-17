Well-coordinated plan under implementation to ensure 24x7 power supply in J&K: Abdullah

Jammu, Mar 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said a well-coordinated plan which includes modernisation works in transmission and distribution system is under implementation to ensure 24x7 power supply to the consumers in the Union Territory.

Abdullah also said that no major progress has been achieved in the development of a coal block in Odisha. The coal block was allocated to J&K State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) jointly with NTPC in July, 2013 by the Union Ministry of Coal. Of the total estimated geological reserves of 396 MT, 266 MT was allocated to NTPC and 130 MT to JKSPDC.

The chief minister, who is also in-charge of the power ministry, shared the information in a written reply to a question by BJP's Rajiv Jasrotia in the legislative assembly.

"The department is committed to providing 24/7 reliable, affordable, and high-quality power supply to every household. A well-coordinated plan, taking a holistic view of all key elements of the power supply chain, is under implementation.

"The plan includes development of several generation projects and system upgradation/modernization works in transmission and distribution systems under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) and schemes like Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), with a target completion by 2027-28," Abdullah said.

He said major hydro projects, namely Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kwar, and Ratle are progressing fast and are expected to collectively add over 3,000 MW in installed capacity after their commissioning by 2027.

In addition, new projects such as 390 MW Kirthai-I, 258 MW Dulhasti-II, 800 MW Bursar, 1,856 MW Sawalkote, 240 MW Uri-I Stage-II, 89 MW Ujh, and 930 MW Kirthal-II are also planned for completion within the next 10 years, he said.

To meet growing demand, he said, efforts are being made to create a balanced energy mix, including hydro, thermal, and renewable sources of energy, through creation of own generating stations and entering into Power Purchase Agreements with outside generators.

He said a resource adequacy plan has been formulated with the help of central government, taking into consideration future load projections and peak demand for the next 10 years.

To create adequate transmission infrastructure for the evacuation of power from upcoming projects, enhance peak load handling capacity, and support growing demand, the transmission system is being improved, Abdullah said.

Under the plan, he said, the department aims to add around 2,406 MVA (at 220 & 132 kV levels) through setting up of new grid substations and the augmentation of existing grid substations in Jammu region.

Similarly, in the Kashmir region, around 2,500 MVA capacity is targeted to be added at both voltage levels. Additionally, several existing grid stations will be renovated and modernised in a phased manner, he said.

The chief minister said J&K has significant potential for solar energy, and the installation of solar rooftops is being encouraged through the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

He said as metering progresses and reaches a larger number of consumers, the government expects significant improvements in power supply, with no power cuts in low-loss areas.

"Such improvements are already evident on feeders where 100 per cent smart metering has been completed -- 45 in Kashmir and 50 in Jammu," he said.

On the coal block in Odisha, he said JKSPDC and NTPC signed the joint venture agreement on June 15, 2015 for exploration, development and operation of the jointly allocated coal mining block.

However, NTPC Limited on November 22, 2018 surrendered its share in the coal block citing reasons like envisaged delay in environmental clearance, non-accessibility to the site along with hostile local environment in nearby areas and the same was accepted by the concerned ministry.

In June, 2019, the J&K government requested the coal ministry for allotment of alternative coal block, in place of Kudanali-Laburi in favour of the NTPC-JKSPDC joint venture company in light of the challenges anticipated in its development, Abdullah said.

However, he said, the request was declined by the ministry of coal citing the reason that there was no provision under MMDR Act, 1957 to allocate an alternate coal block in lieu of a cancelled coal block.

In another written reply to a starred question by NC legislator Mushtaq Ahmad Guroo, the chief minister said a MoU (memorandum of understanding) was signed between JKSPDC and NHPC on January 3, 2021 for the execution of 1,856 MW Sawalkote HEP, 258 MW Dulhasti Stage-II and 240 MW Uri-I stage-II by NHPC in built, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) mode for a period of 40 years.

As per the MoU, the J&K government is entitled to receive 12 per cent free power, one per cent Local Area Development Fund (LADF), first right of refusal for purchase of 50 per cent of power generated at price determined by the regulator.