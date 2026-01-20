Davos (PTI): Bullish on the growth trajectory of India and Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said he would make Amaravati the best and the most beautiful city in the world and everyone is welcome to be a partner in this endeavour.

Speaking at a breakfast session organised by his government along with industry chamber CII, he said every country is facing aging problem but India is continuing to reap the demographic benefits and that will continue for next 25-30 years.

Another big advantage India offers is a strong leadership in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

"There are in-built strengths in India. It used to be a sleeping giant earlier and it used to be difficult to convince anyone of its potential. But now we don't even need to tell anyone about India's growth," he said.

"We are all in inspiring times. India is moving fast and Andhra is growing even faster now...Earlier, we used to talk about ease of doing business and now we are talking about speed of doing business," he said.

"We want to make everyone here a partner in growth of Andhra Pradesh," Naidu said, as he recalled that it was his visit to Davos in 90s that inspired him to think how the world is moving and how Andhra should be moving forward.

The world is going to depend on India for talent, he said.

"I made Hyderabad the best livable city, now I want to make Amaravati the world's best city and I invite partners for that," he said.

India also offers a deadly combination of ample sunlight, wind and storage space for leading the world in green energy, the chief minister said, as he listed names of various sectors available for business in Andhra Pradesh and in India.