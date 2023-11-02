Welspun Corp appoints Ashish Prasad as CEO of subsidiary Sintex BAPL

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) on Thursday announced the appointment of Ashish Prasad as CEO of its subsidiary company Sintex BAPL Ltd.

His appointment is effective from November 2, 2023, Welspun Corp said in a statement.

Prasad is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad and has over 25 years of experience in sales, brand management, operations, digital, and strategy across leading companies in the consumer and retail sectors.

He will be responsible for charting the strategic direction of Sintex BAPL, overseeing operations, and driving growth while maintaining the company's focus on responsible business practices.

Prasad will report to Rajesh R Mandawewala, the Managing Director of Welspun Group.

Prasad was earlier the Senior Vice-President at Ashirvad Pipes.

In March 2023, Welspun Group announced the acquisition of water tank maker Sintex for Rs 1,251 crore to expand its building material portfolio. PTI ABI DRR