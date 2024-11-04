Welspun Corp gets Rs 1,300 cr pipe supply order in US

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Homegrown Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) on Monday said it has bagged two new orders in the US worth Rs 1,300 crore for supplying specialised pipes for natural gas pipeline projects.

It aims to execute the order for Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes in the financial year 2025-26, the company said in an exchange filing.

"Our outlook for the USA market remains extremely positive. We have also participated in a few more projects and are favourably placed in additional 1-2 large projects," the company said.

Part of USD 5 billion Welspun World, Welspun Corp is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and distribution of steel and steel products.

The company owns and operates a greenfield facility at Anjar, Gujarat having a total production capacity of 5,00,000 metric tonne per annum where it manufactures ductile iron (DI) pipes. PTI ABI DRR