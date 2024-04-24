Welspun Corp gets Rs 611 cr order in Latin America

New Delhi: Welspun Corp on Wednesday said it has secured an international order worth Rs 611 crore to supply pipes and other items.

It has received a binding Letter of Award (LoA) for supply of LSAW (Longitudinally Submerged Arc Welded) pipes, coating and bends in Latin America, Welspun Corp said in an exchange filing.

"The LoA is governed by conditions precedent, and shall be followed up with a notice to proceed/purchase order, which is to be issued by the second week of May," the Mumbai-based company said.

The execution of the contract shall be done in ongoing 2024-25 fiscal year, the company said.

Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) -- the flagship company of Welspun Group -- is one of the largest manufacturers of large diameter pipes globally and has established footprint across six continents.