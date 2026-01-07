Welspun Corp global orderbook crosses Rs 23,000-cr mark

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Welspun Corp on Wednesday said its global order book has crossed the Rs 23,000-crore level as the company has secured a new pipe supply contract outside India.

It has bagged a new export order for the supply of large diameter coated line pipes for supply in Americas, the company said in an exchange filing.

"With this new order... our consolidated global order book now stands at Rs 23,460 crore (equivalent to USD 2.6 billion, approximately), giving clear business visibility and continuity both at India and USA assets," it said.

The above order book will be executed during FY26, FY27, and FY28.

Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL), the flagship company of Welspun World, is one of the largest manufacturers of large diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and 50 countries. PTI ABI TRB