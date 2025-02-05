Welspun Corp profit doubles to Rs 672 cr in Q3; order book touches Rs 15,000 cr

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Welspun Corp Ltd on Wednesday reported an over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 672.19 crore in the December quarter, aided by lower expenses.

It reported a net profit of Rs 293.70 crore for the October-December period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income however fell to Rs 3,656.57 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 4,758.17 crore in the same period a year ago.

Welspun Corp reduced its expenses to Rs 3,351.36 crore from Rs 4,438.79 crore a year ago.

In a statement, the company said its order book as of December touched Rs 15,000 crore mark.

The company said it sees a surge in demand for ductile iron (DI) pipes with the Union Budget announcement to enhance the total Jal Jeevan Mission outlay to Rs 67,000 crore and the mission gets extended till 2028 In the US, the visibility in the market has improved significantly with the new administration’s huge focus on deregulating the Oil & Gas sector.

The company also aims to complete its Rs 840 crore high-frequency induction welding (HFIW) pipe manufacturing facility project in the US by March 2026.

In Saudi Arabia, the DI pipes and LSAW plant being set up at Rs 1,660 crore investment is expected to be completed by April next year.

The company sees opportunities for Line pipes in Saudi Arabia as it said, "With expected rise in population over a period of time and infrastructure being built, need for water transportation and distribution to improve further".

Welspun Corp is one of the largest manufacturers of large-diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and 50 countries. PTI ABI MR