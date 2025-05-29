Welspun Corp Q4 net profit jumps 143 pc to Rs 699.19 cr; orderbook crosses Rs 19,500 cr level

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) has posted over 143 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 699.19 crore in the March quarter, aided by a reduction in expenses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 287.28 crore in the January-March period of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

However, WCL saw its income declining to Rs 3,966.86 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, from Rs 4,543.70 crore in the same period a year ago.

During the quarter under review, the company brought down its expenses to Rs 3,639.32 crore from Rs 4,292.37 crore in Q4 FY24.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the net profit was around over 4 per cent higher compared to Rs 672.19 crore net profit earned in October-December FY25.

In FY25, the net profit was down at Rs 1,902.28 crore, as against Rs 1,136.00 crore in FY24.

The board of the company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for FY25, as per the stock exchange filing on Wednesday night.

It further approved a proposal for raising funds by way of issuance of commercial papers (CPs)/ Non Covertible Debentures (NCDs) up to an amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis.

The company said it has traditionally used this for raising CPs/ NCDs for routine working capital requirements. The relevant details will be provided as and when the company issue the above securities.

In FY25, the company said it made a gross debt reduction of Rs 1,000 crore, in spite of capex spend of Rs 900 crore. It also became a net cash company with Rs 1,049 crore in net cash reserves.

WCL said its revenue guidance for FY26 is Rs 17,500 crore, 25 per cent higher from Rs 13,977.54 crore revenues garnered in FY25.

It has a robust order book worth more than Rs 19,500 crore, including line pipes (India & US), ductile iron (DI) pipes and stainless steel bars & Pipes. The US mill book is booked for the next 8 quarters.

The company is in process of investing Rs 5,482 crore in India, US and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to increase capacities across verticals.

Homegrown WCL is the flagship company of Welspun World, with a diverse business portfolio in pipe solutions and building materials.

The company is among the top three manufacturers of large-diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and 50+ countries by delivering key customised solutions for both onshore and offshore applications.

It also manufactures ductile iron (DI) pipes and stainless steel pipes, tubes and bars. PTI ABI DR