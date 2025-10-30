Welspun Corp's US-based subsidiary bags 2 orders worth USD 715 mn

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Welspun Corp on Thursday said its US-based subsidiary has bagged two new orders for the supply of coated pipes for Natural Gas and NGL Pipeline Projects in the USA valued at around USD 715 million.

In a regulatory filing, Welspun Corp said, "With this, our US facility now has a clear business visibility and continuity till FY28".

The company's consolidated order book stood at a record high of Rs 23,500 crore.

The company is witnessing a significant energy demand for Data Centres powering AI in the USA, creating additional opportunities for Line Pipe applications.

"These wins position us as a reliable partner in these value chains," it said.

Homegrown Welspun Corp is the flagship company of Welspun World, with a diverse business portfolio in pipe solutions and building materials.

Welspun Corp is among the top three manufacturers of large-diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and 50+ countries by delivering key customised solutions for both onshore and offshore applications.

The company also manufactures ductile iron (DI) pipes and stainless steel pipes, tubes and bars. PTI ABI DRR