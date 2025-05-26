Welspun Enterprises board re-appoints Balkrishan Goenka as chairman; Sandeep Garg as MD

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Welspun Enterprises on Monday said its board has approved the reappointment of Balkrishan Goenka as Chairman (Executive) of the company.

The board has also approved the reappointment of Sandeep Garg as the Managing Director of the company, Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WEL) said in an exchange filing.

Goenka's reappointment as the Whole-time Director, is for a further term of one year effective June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026 (both days inclusive), not liable to retire by rotation.

While Garg has also been appointed for a further term of one year with effect from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026 (both days inclusive), liable to retire by rotation.

Both appointments remain subject to the approval of the members at the 31 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Goenka and Garg do not have any inter-se relationship with any other directors of the company and are not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WEL), part of Welspun World, is an infrastructure development company focusing on water, wastewater and transport segments.