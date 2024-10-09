Welspun Enterprises gets Rs 1,989 cr design and build contract in Mumbai

New Delhi: Welspun Enterprises has secured a design and build contract to construct a tunnel worth Rs 1,989 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The work order is for designing and constructing a tertiary treated water conveyance tunnel from Dharavi Wastewater Treatment Facility (WWTF) to Ghatkopar WWTF, the company said in a statement.

The contract is valued at Rs 1,989.40 crore, excluding GST. The tunnel is to be constructed using tunnel boring machine (TBM) within 93 months, it said.

Besides, its subsidiary Welspun Michigan Engineers has been awarded a project valued at Rs 24.60 crore for wastewater treatment in Maharashtra, the company said.

"We are committed to sustainable infrastructure development, in line with our stated objectives of growth and green. Both these projects are aimed at improving water quality and contribute to circular economy by reuse of treated wastewater," Welspun World Chairman B K Goenka said.

Welspun Enterprises, part of Welspun World, is an infrastructure development company focusing on road, water and wastewater segments.