Welspun Q2 net grows to Rs 98 crore; company to raise Rs 1,000 crore

New Delhi: Welspun Enterprises on Tuesday said it has posted a 59 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 98.08 crore in September quarter of FY26, aided by reduced expenses, and the company looks to raise Rs 1,000 crore to fund growth.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 61.56 crore in the September quarter of FY25, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income fell to Rs 803.26 crore in the latest second quarter from Rs 837.92 crore in July-September FY25.

During the reporting quarter, Welspun Enterprises trimmed expenses to Rs 677.42 crore from Rs 736.33 crore in the same period a year ago.

"We continue to sustain strong growth momentum, delivering a 17 per cent year-on-year rise in EBITDA and achieving a record-high consolidated EBITDA margin of 23.9 per cent in Q2 FY26. We remain on track to meet our annual revenue guidance of Rs 4,000 crore at a consolidated level," Managing Director Sandeep Garg said.

The company recently won a 910 MLD (million litre a day) water treatment plant project at Panjrapur, Maharashtra.

"Together with the ongoing 2,000 MLD Bhandup project, we will soon be treating nearly 70 per cent of Mumbai's freshwater requirement," it said.

The company further said that it is witnessing strong traction in BOT Toll (Build-Operate-Transfer) and HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) projects in transportation, as well as in water projects across river interlinking, treatment and desalination.

Expanding opportunities in the tunnelling segment for both transport and water are also on the horizon.

"We continue to evaluate these prospects and will bid selectively for projects that meet our return benchmarks," it said.

The company said it is also in the process of raising Rs 1,000 crore through a preferential issue of warrants via private placement, including to the promoter group, reflecting continued confidence in our long-term growth strategy, to capitalise on upcoming opportunities.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WEL), part of Welspun World, is an infrastructure development company focusing on transportation, water and wastewater and tunnelling segments.

The company also has investments in oil & gas exploration. Backed by experienced management and strong parentage, WEL, along with its subsidiary Welspun Michigan Engineers, has a proven track record with the execution of water infrastructure projects and over 1,000 kms of road projects.