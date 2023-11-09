Welspun Enterprises Q2 profit drops to Rs 69 crore

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Infrastructure developer Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WEL) on Thursday reported a 48.1 per cent drop in consolidated profit to Rs 69.01 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 132.98 crore in the year-ago period, Welspun Enterprises Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

The consolidated income of the company in the July-September period increased to Rs 692.65 crore, over Rs 552.92 crore in the year-ago period.

WEL specialises in development and operations of roads and highways, water and wastewater projects across various public-private partnership (PPP) models in rural and urban parts of the country. PTI SID TRB