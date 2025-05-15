Welspun Enterprises Q4 profit grows 36 pc to Rs 105 cr

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Welspun Enterprises Limited (WEL) has reported a 36 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 105.49 crore in the March quarter, on account of higher revenues.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 77.67 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income increased to Rs 1,075.95 crore from Rs 866.70 crore a year earlier.

For the entire FY25, the net profit rose to Rs 353.83 crore from Rs 319.40 crore in FY24.

Income rose to Rs 3,792.59 crore from Rs 3,063.31 crore FY24.

WEL, a part of Welspun World, is an infrastructure development company focusing on water, wastewater, and transport segments. PTI ABI TRB