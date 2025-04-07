Welspun One secures Rs 2,300 cr financing from NaBFID for logistics park project

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Welspun One Logistics Parks (Welspun One) on Monday announced financial closure worth Rs 2,300 crore for its logistics park project.

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) has underwritten Rs 2,300 crore in construction financing, Welspun One said in a statement.

Welspun One announces successful financial closure of the flagship logistics park project at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

The JNPA logistics park, spanning 55 acres, represents Welspun One's largest logistics development in India.

Located within the JNPA Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Navi Mumbai, the industrial and warehousing facility will cater to e-commerce, 3PL (third-party logistics), FMCG (fast moving consumer goods), and manufacturing sectors.

With a total development potential of over 3.6 million sq ft, the park is designed to drive efficiency across supply chains and strengthen India's logistics infrastructure.

"Securing this funding ensures the timely execution of the JNPA project, reinforcing Welspun One's commitment to large-scale infrastructure development," the company said. PTI ABI TRB