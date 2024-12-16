Welspun One to build urban distribution centre at Thane with investment of Rs 800 cr

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) Integrated fund and management development platform Welspun One on Monday said it will build an urban distribution centre (UDC) at Thane with an investment of Rs 800 crore.

The project spanning across 1 million sq ft will be India's first and tallest Grade-A platinum-rated UDC, addressing the surging demand for just-in-time delivery and micro fulfilment centres within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), a company said in a statement.

Welspun One said it has signed an initial pact with the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) for the development of the UDC.

The mixed-use facility integrating an UDC, retail, office, F&B, and experience centre under one roof at Thane will be built at an estimated investment of Rs 800 crore, it said.

Thane has emerged as a focal point for the development within the MMR, thanks to its proximity to the Eastern and Western Express Highway, it said, adding the upcoming infrastructure projects like the Thane-Borivali and Goregaon-Mulund tunnels are set to enhance the connectivity across the city further, significantly boosting the strategic appeal.

"Consumer behaviour is evolving rapidly, with quick commerce expanding beyond groceries to include electronics, apparel, and more, demanding modern warehousing solutions. Building India's tallest Urban Distribution Centre has been a key milestone for us," said Anshul Singhal, Managing Director at Welspun One.

Businesses at WTC Thane will be able to cater to 50 per cent of Thane's households in under 30 minutes, and service up to 10-million sq ft of commercial spaces making it a key supply chain, retail distribution, and business park hub, Welspun One said.

"As the WTCA is focusing on expanding its presence in the Indian market leveraging the country's incredible growth and economic opportunities, we welcome Welspun One to our global organization," said Robin van Puyenbroeck, Executive Director-Business Development at WTCA. PTI IAS DRR