Welspun World starts commercial operations at new ductile iron pipe facility in Gujarat

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Diversified group Welspun World on Wednesday announced the start of commercial operations at its newly set up ductile iron pipe manufacturing facility at Anjar in Gujarat.

The new plant, with a production capacity of 200 kilo metric tonne per annum, has been set up as part of a multi-crore rupee brownfield expansion plan and would expand its existing annual capacity of 400 kilo metric tonnes, the company said in a statement.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil inaugurated the extended project, the company said.

The new facility expands the Group's presence in the infrastructure and water management sectors. It will play a crucial role in supporting key Government initiatives such as the Jal Shakti Abhiyan and Jal Jeevan Mission, it added. DI pipes are used in water or sewage transport.

"Through the Jal Shakti Abhiyan and the Jal Jeevan Mission, we are working tirelessly to ensure water security and provide safe and sufficient drinking water to every household," the minister was quoted as saying in the statement.