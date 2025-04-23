Wendt (India) Ltd clocks Q4 consolidated profit at Rs 12.89 cr

Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI) Wendt (India) Ltd, an abrasive and precision component manufacturer, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.89 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter, the company said.
The city-based company, part of the diversified Murugappa Group, had registered a profit of Rs 13.38 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
For the year ending March 31, 2025, the consolidated net profit stood at Rs 39.48 crore, as against Rs 40.95 crore recorded during the same period last year.
The consolidated total income for the January-March 2025 quarter rose to Rs 77.71 crore, from Rs 71.89 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
For the full year ending March 31, 2025, the consolidated total income increased to Rs 242.48 crore, compared to Rs 233.95 crore in the year-ago period.
The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per share (200 per cent on the face value of equity shares of Rs 10 each). The payment of the final dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
The total dividend for the year 2024–25 is Rs 50 per share (500 per cent on the face value of equity shares of Rs 10 each), the company added. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ROH