Wendt India records Q4 consolidated PAT at Rs 13.38 crore

Chennai, Apr 26 (PTI) Wendt (India) Ltd, an abrasive and precision component manufacturer, has registered a consolidated profit after tax for the January-March 2024 quarter at Rs 13.38 crore.
The Murugappa Group company registered a consolidated profit at Rs 12.79 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.
For the year ending March 31, 2024, the consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 54.21 crore, as against Rs 53.02 crore registered a year ago, Wendt (India) Ltd said in a statement on Friday.
The total income on a consolidated basis grew to Rs 71.89 crore from Rs 60.66 crore registered in the same period of last year. For the year ending March 31, 2024, the consolidated total income went up to Rs 233.95 crore from Rs 215.23 crore registered last financial year.
The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per share (200 per cent on the face value of equity shares of Rs 10 each) out of the current year's profits, subject to the approval of shareholders.
Wendt Grinding Technologies Ltd, the company's subsidiary in Thailand achieved sales of Rs 21.45 crore for the year ending March 31, 2024, with a profit after tax of Rs 1.64 crore.