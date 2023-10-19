Wendt India reports Q2 standalone profit at Rs 8.58 cr

Chennai, Oct 19 (PTI) Abrasives and precision component manufacturer Wendt India has reported a standalone profit for the July-September quarter at Rs 8.58 crore, the company said on Thursday.

The Murugappa group company registered a standalone profit of Rs 9.28 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2023, the company reported a standalone profit of Rs 17.26 crore as against Rs 16.22 crore registered during the same period of last year.

The standalone total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 48.20 crore as against Rs 48.63 crore registered in the same period of last year.

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2023, the standalone total income went up to Rs 96.41 crore from Rs 92.27 crore registered during the corresponding period of last year.

During the quarter, the company said the exports declined by 9 per cent to Rs 10.32 crore due to lower offtake from some customers due to the global slowdown in the US, Taiwan, Russia, and Europe.

In another development, the company said, the Board has approved the appointment of Sridharan Rangarajan as an additional director (non-executive, non-independent) and C Srikanth as an additional director in the executive capacity of the board, subject to the approval of the members through postal ballot. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH