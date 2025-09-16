WeSchool, LfB sign MoU to promote 'Lead from the Back' leadership philosophy

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) SP Mandali's Prin L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (WeSchool) and the Lead from the Back (LfB) have signed a strategic agreement to promote the LfB leadership philosophy, inspired by the book authored by former Tata Motors CEO and vice chairman Ravi Kant.

The signing ceremony at WeSchool’s Mumbai campus brought together senior leadership from both sides, reaffirming a shared commitment to embed the LfB philosophy in leadership education globally, a statement issued on the occasion said.

In his address Group Director of WeSchool, Uday Salunkhe, underscored the institution's belief in "leading with purpose" and its alignment with Kant's principles. The partnership reflects commitment to building leaders who create value for organizations and society.

Kant shared his vision of empowering teams through the "lead from the back" approach, emphasizing its potential to foster high-impact teams capable of achieving the impossible.

He expressed optimism about the philosophy's integration into organizations and educational institutions.

The agreement outlines collaborative initiatives such as leadership workshops, curated sessions for faculty and students, short-term programs, research projects, and the integration of LfB insights into WeSchool's curriculum.

The partnership marks a significant step in redefining leadership education, aiming to cultivate a new generation of leaders skilled in building empowered, purpose-driven teams. PTI ANZ ANU ANU