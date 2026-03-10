Ahmedabad (PTI): The Gujarat government has imposed a 50 per cent cut on industrial uses of gas amid concerns over the West Asia conflict, a state minister said on Tuesday, while assuring that domestic LPG distribution remains uninterrupted.

The state and the Centre were coordinating closely to ensure that households do not face any shortage of cooking gas cylinders, Gujarat Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar ahead of the assembly session.

Measures were being taken in line with periodic guidelines issued by the central government to prevent panic and ensure the steady availability of LPG for households, he said.

"The state government is constantly working to make sure that no household is left without a cylinder. We are in continuous contact with the central government regarding this," the minister stated.

He said restrictions have been placed on certain industrial uses of gas to prioritise domestic consumption.

"We have imposed a 50 per cent cut in the gas supply to industries. For fertiliser and milk (processing), there is a cut of about 40 per cent in gas supply," Patel informed.

The decision was aimed at ensuring that domestic users get cooking gas without any disruption, he said.

"This is to ensure that there is no disruption for domestic gas users. The state government is committed to maintaining a regular and steady supply for households," he added.

Responding to a query about reports from Rajkot claiming that hotels and restaurants are getting messages about restrictions on commercial gas cylinders, Patel denied any such directive.

"There is nothing like that," the minister asserted.

"As far as commercial gas cylinders are concerned, there is currently no cut or restriction on them," he said.

The government's immediate focus is to ensure that domestic kitchens continue to function normally and that there is no disruption to household cooking, the minister said.

"To ensure that no individual faces difficulty in getting cooking gas, especially the gas used for domestic purposes, the state and central governments are working together," he added.

The oil ministry has constituted a committee to examine supply issues after a sudden shortage of commercial LPG cylinders alarmed the hospitality sector, with restaurant associations warning that eateries could shut down within days if supplies are not restored.

"For LPG supply to other non-domestic sectors, a committee of three Executive Directors (EDs) of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been constituted to review the representations for LPG supply to restaurants/hotels/other industries," the ministry said in a post on X.

In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on supply of LPG, Ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use.



The ministry has prioritised domestic LPG supply to… — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) March 9, 2026

India consumes about 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually. As much as 87 per cent of this is in the domestic sector i.e. household kitchens, and the rest in commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

Of this total requirement, as much as 62 per cent is met through imports. The US and Israel's attack on Iran and Tehran's retaliation have shut the Strait of Hormuz - the conduit through which India got 85-90 per cent of its LPG imports from countries like Saudi Arabia.

As alternate sources are being scouted, the limited supplies available meant the government prioritising supplies to the domestic sector, and in the process, the commercial establishments have suffered.

Earlier on March 6, an industry representative said that around 100 ceramic manufacturing units in Gujarat's Morbi have shut down due to disruption in gas supplies amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.