West Bengal: Durgapur airport gets two new flights, will connect Bhubaneswar, Guwahati

Durgapur, Aug 31 (PTI) The Durgapur airport in West Bengal got two new flights, connecting Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra in Siliguri and Guwahati, a statement said on Saturday.

IndiGo will operate the two flights on Bhubaneswar-Durgapur-Bagdogra and Bhubaneswar-Durgapur-Guwahati routes, it said.

The Bhubaneswar-Durgapur-Bagdogra flight commenced operations on Friday, and will operate four days a week -- Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The Bhubaneswar-Durgapur-Guwahati route began operations on Saturday. This flight will operate three days a week -- Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

These routes are set to enhance travel convenience for passengers, contribute to the region's economic growth and strengthen the connectivity in eastern India, the statement said.

"We are excited to welcome these new flights that will undoubtedly boost connectivity across key destinations in the region. The Bhubaneswar-Durgapur-Bagdogra and Bhubaneswar-Durgapur-Guwahati routes are essential additions to our network, and we are confident that these services will not only cater to the growing demand but also enhance the overall travel experience for our passengers," Durgapur Airport director and accountable executive Kailash Mandal said.

The Durgapur airport, located in the industrial belt of Paschim Bardhaman district, has flights to Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. PTI SBN SOM