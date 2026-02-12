West Bengal facing a silent demographic invasion: BJP member in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) BJP's Samik Bhattacharya on Thursday said that West Bengal, along with some other states, was facing a "silent demographic invasion", accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led state government of stalling centrally-sponsored projects only for the sake of opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Participating in the debate on the Budget 20206-27 in the Rajya Sabha, he observed that the Centre and the state governments must work in tandem.

"Just for the sake of opposing (PM) Modi, you are stopping all projects sanctioned to the state by the Centre... 43 railway projects have been stalled by this (West Bengal) government," he alleged.

Describing the Budget as growth-oriented, futuristic and comprehensive, he said, "Those who are standing and saying in front of you that there is nothing in this Budget and people are dying. If there are so many job opportunities in West Bengal, why are people (from the state) going outside?".

He claimed that not only West Bengal but also Bihar and Jharkhand are "facing a silent demographic invasion".

Moreover, the entire demography of the border regions has been changed, he added.

He alleged that any Bangladeshi illegal immigrant found in India will have an Aadhaar card issued in West Bengal.

He also sought the creation of a fund for those killed across the state in political violence, including those belonging to the Congress and the Left, saying 300 BJP workers alone have been killed in violence.

Claiming that over 3,000 companies have shifted their headquarters from West Bengal, he said, the farmers of Haryana are happy, but the farmers of Hooghly in West Bengal are unhappy, questioning why potato farmers in the state are committing suicide and who is responsible.

"I am coming from a state that is becoming an old-age home. There is an exodus of capital, exodus of students, exodus of labour, exodus of merit that is happening in West Bengal right now. At this point in time, if we want an inclusive pan-India growth, we have to have a good federal structure, and we have to honour it," Bhattacharya said.

Questioning why investors are not coming to West Bengal, he said there is a precedent of non-resolution of land issues related to the state.

Besides, BJP member Kiran Choudhry said the Union budget does not look at electoral gains.

"This budget doesn't look at next election but looks at next generation," she said.

BJP members Bansilal Gurjar, Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, Sadhna Singh, Dinesh Sharma, Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde, Subhash Barala, S Phangnon Konyak, Dharmshila Gupta, Sadanand Mhalu Shet Tanavde, and JD(U) member Khiru Mahto participated in the discussion. PTI RSN PRS HVA