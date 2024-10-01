West Bengal govt urges hill tea gardens to pay 16 per cent bonus to workers

Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) The West Bengal government's Labour department on Tuesday issued an advisory to disburse bonus to workers of tea gardens of Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong at 16 per cent for the fiscal 2023-24.

The government said this advisory has been issued to maintain parity throughout the tea industry in West Bengal as the gardens of Dooars and Terai regions of North Bengal have decided to pay bonus at 16 per cent for the last financial year.

In the advisory, the state government said that while the tea gardens of the hills had earlier agreed to pay bonus to the workers at 8.33 per cent as per the Bonus Act of 1965 after a series of meetings held between management, trade unions, and the government at tripartite level considering the severe financial stress faced by the gardens, labour unrest ensued in North Bengal as the workers were not ready to settle for bonus at less than 20 per cent.

Subsequently, the management of the gardens agreed to pay bonus at 13 per cent but the unions stuck to their demand of 20 per cent resulting in a deadlock.

According to the government, an industry-wide settlement has been already made to pay bonus at 16 per cent in North Bengal, disbursement of the same has started in full swing there.

While the Durga Puja and Dussehra festivals are very near, it has become urgent and necessary that the bonus payment to the workers of North Bengal gardens should start without any further delay by the management.

The government said that workers and their families should not be deprived owing to the impasse. The government also urged the management and the trade unions to ensure industrial peace and harmony.

Regarding financially stressed gardens, the rate of bonus may be decided at a bipartite level agreed upon by the management and trade unions.

The government also said that the bonus payout should be disbursed within October four.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday had refused to intervene in the ongoing impasse over payment of bonus to tea garden workers of Darjeeling hills.

She alleged that the deadlock was the result of political disturbances. PTI dc RG