West Bengal: Milk cooperative Sundarini gets international award

Kolkata Oct 19 (PTI) Sundarbans-based milk cooperative Sundarini has been awarded by the International Dairy Federation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

It was honoured at the third IDF Dairy Innovation Awards held in Paris on Friday for innovative and sustainable farming practices, she said.

Sundarini won the award together with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), she added.

"Happy to share another success story involving our Sundarbans women! Our milk cooperative Sundarini (Sundarban Cooperative Milk Union & Livestock Producers' Union) and NDDB together have won a prestigious international award from the International Dairy Federation," Banerjee said in a post on X.

"We emerged victorious from among 153 entries globally," she said.

Sundarini, a co-operative milk union under our Animal Resources Development Department, comprises 4,500 women farmers in South 24 Parganas district with milk production of 2,000 litres daily and processed milk products of 250 kg daily.

"During 2023-24, the milk union provided income generation of about Rs 4 crore for the rural women of Sundarbans. I congratulate the entrepreneurial spirit of the women members of Sundarini milk union and our officers concerned," Banerjee said. PTI dc SOM