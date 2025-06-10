West Bengal ranks 13th in CareEdge composite order for 2025

Kolkata, June 10 (PTI) West Bengal stood 13th in the composite ranking by leading credit rating agency CareEdge for the year 2025 for the larger states of India.

Among the large states, Maharashtra ranked first, followed by Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, the agency said.

The CareEdge state rankings present a comprehensive assessment encompassing seven key pillars, which are economic, fiscal, infrastructure, financial development, social, governance and environment, the agency said.

According to CareEdge, Maharashtra tops the overall ranking of states, followed by Gujrat and Karnataka. While Maharashtra topped the list with a composite index of 56.5, West Bengal ranked 13th at 38.9 out of a total of 17 large states.

The western state topped in financial development and performed strongly across economic, fiscal and social parameters. Gujarat's performance is supported by favourable fiscal and infrastructure reforms, the agency said in its report.

The southern states of Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu performed well across economic, financial development, environment and governance parameters, the report stated.

Among the small, hilly and northeastern states, Goa topped the list with strong scores in financial development, Infrastructure, social, economic and fiscal parameters.

Bihar stood at the last spot at 17 with a composite index of 34.8, just behind Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, the agency said in the report.

On the infrastructure parameter, West Bengal ranked higher at number 8 in the large states category, the topper being Punjab followed by Haryana and Telangana.

On the social parameter front, West Bengal ranked fifth among the large states with an index of 67.8. PTI dc RG