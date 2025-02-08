Western Carriers bags Rs 1,089cr logistics contract from Vedanta

Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) Kolkata-based Western Carriers (India) Ltd (WCIL), a multi-modal logistics firm, on Saturday said it has clinched a Rs 1,089 crore contract from mining giant Vedanta Limited.

One of the largest contracts in the sector, the four-year agreement, spanning until 2028, involves transporting aluminium products, pig iron, and export-import cargo from mining manor Vedanta’s Jharsuguda (Odisha) facilities to domestic hubs and international ports, the company said.

The deal underscores WCIL’s expertise in integrating rail, road, and warehousing solutions for bulk industrial shipments.

“As a 4PL specialist, we will optimise costs and efficiency through our pan-India rail network and digital tools,” Kanishka Sethia, CEO of WCIL said.

WCIL’s infrastructure includes 50 plus branches, 16 warehouses, and 55 plus rail handling points across 23 states, enabling last-mile connectivity in remote areas.

The company reported Rs 1,297 crore in revenue for the first nine months of FY25, with a net profit of Rs 68 crore. PTI BSM NN