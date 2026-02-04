Westlife Foodworld Q3 net profit dives 85 pc to Rs 1.02 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Westlife Foodworld, operator of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India, on Wednesday reported an 85.4 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1.02 crore for the December 2025 quarter.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.01 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Westlife Foodworld.

Westlife Foodworld had reported an exceptional item (net loss) totalling Rs 9.68 crore in the December quarter on account of the implementation of the new Labour Codes.

Its profit before exceptional items and tax was Rs 11.69 crore, up 80.4 per cent year-on-year.

Westlife Foodworld's revenue from operations rose 2.6 per cent to Rs 670.71 crore in the December quarter. It was Rs 653.71 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The total expenses of Westlife Foodworld in the December quarter increased 2.5 per cent to Rs 666.43 crore.

Westlife Foodworld's total income, which includes other incomes, climbed 3.27 per cent to Rs 678.13 crore in the December quarter.

On the network expansion front, Westlife added 10 restaurants in Q3 FY26. The company, which operates McDonald’s restaurants through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants, recorded 458 restaurants across 73 cities as of December 2025.

"The company remains on track to achieve its medium-term target of 580–630 restaurants by 2027, supported by strong penetration across Experience of the Future (EOTF) and McCafe formats, covering 100 per cent of eligible restaurants," said Westlife Foodworld.

Its Chairperson Amit Jatia said: "Our Q3 performance reflects disciplined execution in a challenging demand environment. By strengthening our value proposition, enhancing digital engagement, and maintaining operational rigour, we delivered stable profitability at the back of increased guest counts".

Shares of Westlife Foodworld Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 477 apiece on BSE, down 1.33 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL