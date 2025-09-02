WeWork India gives on rent 22,700 sq ft office space to Chargebee in Chennai

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Co-working firm WeWork India has given on rent 22,700 sq ft office space to Chargebee at its centre in Chennai.

In a statement on Tuesday, WeWork India Management Ltd said that Chargebee, a global billing and monetisation platform, has opened its office, spread over 22,700 sq ft of area, at its centre in Chennai.

WeWork India, which is planning to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) soon, is currently operational across eight cities, with over one lakh desks. PTI MJH MJH SHW